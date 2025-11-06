Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.8050. 538,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,443,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $764.05 million, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.93). The business had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Groupon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Groupon by 116.1% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,543 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 149.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Groupon by 169.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

