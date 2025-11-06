Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.3550, with a volume of 62340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shinhan Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

