H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 1017762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Trading Down 1.2%

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in H World Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,865,000 after buying an additional 226,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H World Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 1,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 1,763,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.