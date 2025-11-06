Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 830,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 241,866 shares.The stock last traded at $25.7740 and had previously closed at $25.97.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,095,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 497,392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 206,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.