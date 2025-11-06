Head-To-Head Survey: Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) and Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Medical Isotope has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and Advanced Medical Isotope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital -90.42% 6.97% 6.47% Advanced Medical Isotope -6,401.92% N/A -139.36%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital -$5.79 million -6.99 $8.83 million ($2.43) -5.61 Advanced Medical Isotope $30,000.00 1,171.52 -$2.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Rand Capital and Advanced Medical Isotope”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rand Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rand Capital and Advanced Medical Isotope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Advanced Medical Isotope 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Rand Capital beats Advanced Medical Isotope on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses. It does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It prefers to invest in software, professional services, manufacturing, consumer, healthcare, automotive and public d stocks. It prefers to invest in East or Midwest U.S. operations sectors. It typically invests between $0.75 million and $5 million with initial target size of $1.5 million. It seeks to invest in companies having more than $2 million in revenue or having excess of $1.5 million and up to $5 million in EBITDA. It prefers to be a minority stake and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period up to five years.

About Advanced Medical Isotope

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

