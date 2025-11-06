AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) versus Else Nutrn (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Head to Head Contrast

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) and Else Nutrn (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Else Nutrn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -5.55% -2.56% -1.95% Else Nutrn -180.47% -843.88% -168.42%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $518.31 million 3.02 -$44.70 million ($0.61) -51.64 Else Nutrn $5.82 million 0.66 -$11.08 million ($0.11) -0.09

This table compares AtriCure and Else Nutrn”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Else Nutrn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Else Nutrn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Else Nutrn has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AtriCure and Else Nutrn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 1 0 10 0 2.82 Else Nutrn 0 0 0 0 0.00

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $52.22, suggesting a potential upside of 65.78%. Given AtriCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Else Nutrn.

Summary

AtriCure beats Else Nutrn on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Systems, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; cryoSPHERE probe, which provides temporary pain relief by applying cryothermic energy to targeted intercoastal peripheral nerves in the ribcage; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure. In addition, the company sells Lumitip dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About Else Nutrn

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants. The company provides its products through online. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

