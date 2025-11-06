Financial Comparison: XCHG (XCH) & The Competition

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare XCHG to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get XCHG alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XCHG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCHG 1 0 0 0 1.00 XCHG Competitors 379 1675 2292 175 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 1.96%. Given XCHG’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XCHG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares XCHG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XCHG N/A N/A -17.88 XCHG Competitors $3.76 billion $289.06 million 9.57

XCHG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XCHG. XCHG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

XCHG has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCHG’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XCHG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCHG N/A N/A N/A XCHG Competitors -97.83% -21.40% -7.84%

Summary

XCHG competitors beat XCHG on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

XCHG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services. It serves EV manufacturers, energy players, and charge point operators. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.