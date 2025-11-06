Financial Contrast: SAP (NYSE:SAP) versus ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) and SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACI Worldwide and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 2 3 0 2.60 SAP 0 1 15 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.51%. SAP has a consensus target price of $284.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than SAP.

This table compares ACI Worldwide and SAP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.70 billion 3.07 $203.12 million $2.37 21.36 SAP $36.49 billion 8.55 $3.38 billion $6.68 38.00

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Worldwide. ACI Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 14.76% 19.09% 8.63% SAP 19.50% 15.69% 9.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAP beats ACI Worldwide on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

