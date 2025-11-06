Nano Labs (NA) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nano Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nano Labs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nano Labs Competitors 746 2880 7620 294 2.65

As a group, “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies have a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Nano Labs’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs’ peers have a beta of 1.71, meaning that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nano Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Nano Labs Competitors -627.59% -108.07% -3.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million -$15.75 million -0.77 Nano Labs Competitors $19.14 billion $561.10 million -6.44

Nano Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs. Nano Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nano Labs peers beat Nano Labs on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nano Labs

(Get Free Report)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.