Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock traded down $14.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,848,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 113,840 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 433,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 244.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

