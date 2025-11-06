Block (NYSE:XYZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29, Zacks reports. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter.

Block Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of XYZ stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.95. 10,871,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. Block has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,609 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $264,178.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,918.40. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,441 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $535,305,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $368,213,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $67,304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $58,278,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $32,768,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Block from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $82.00 price objective on Block and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

