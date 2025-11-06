MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-0.950 EPS.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 5.0%

MDU traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,928,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

In other news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,886.36. This trade represents a 1.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 499,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 355.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 178,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

