Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $73.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Aspen Aerogels updated its FY 2025 guidance to -4.150–4.050 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,095,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,430. The company has a market cap of $339.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. Barclays lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 103,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 464.8% during the second quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 248,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 204,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

