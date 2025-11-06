Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.74.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

