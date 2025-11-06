Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,477,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272,493. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.74.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

