Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 47,950 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 47,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,499.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,959,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,189.84. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 647,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,846. The company has a market cap of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

