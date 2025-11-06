Insider Selling: ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) CEO Sells 14,263 Shares of Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ara Mahdessian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $4,253,938.80.

On Monday, October 13th, Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $3,131,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Ara Mahdessian sold 3,059 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total transaction of $354,966.36.

On Thursday, August 21st, Ara Mahdessian sold 45,185 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $4,686,136.35.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Ara Mahdessian sold 40,147 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $4,123,498.37.

ServiceTitan Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 845,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the third quarter worth $52,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTAN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

