Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma Buys 172,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 172,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $691,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,312,866 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,721.32. This trade represents a 8.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $1,046,040.00.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 797,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $143.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
