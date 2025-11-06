Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 140,488 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 140,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $171,395.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,007,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,688.84. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 6th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,499.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 647,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,846. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOWL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.