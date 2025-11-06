Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 107,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $215.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOMR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $10.50 target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,488 shares in the company, valued at $689,372.64. The trade was a 41.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,801,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,134,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 83.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 196,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

