Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. Ring Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Ring Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 2,205,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $195.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,051,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 744,284 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,637 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 783,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

