Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.43 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. Alight’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Alight updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,521,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alight has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alight by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alight by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Alight by 42.5% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 63,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

