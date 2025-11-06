Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Announces Earnings Results

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 116.09% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AFLYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 901,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.85. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFLYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

