Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Commerzbank Price Performance

CRZBY stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 15,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,078. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.57. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 33.14 and a current ratio of 12.40.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRZBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commerzbank were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.