Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Up 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.4630. 240,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 799,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRVN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Driven Brands news, Director Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,279,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,144,126.65. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $44,645,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $15,892,000. Emeth Value Capital LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 3,263,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,745,000 after buying an additional 842,668 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,562,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,081,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

