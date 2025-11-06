Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 11.9% – Still a Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 1,138,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 552% from the average daily volume of 174,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

