Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.11 and last traded at $89.8390. 1,551,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,545,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,697,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,782,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 48.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $138,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albemarle by 28.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.