TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

TTEC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 340,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TeleTech has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). TeleTech had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $519.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. TeleTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeleTech will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TeleTech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TeleTech in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of TeleTech by 8.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TeleTech by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TeleTech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

