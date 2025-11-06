ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.2450. 435,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,854,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ECARX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $978.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.74.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ECARX by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ECARX by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 80,833 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

