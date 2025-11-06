Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. Approximately 166,325,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average daily volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

HIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,615.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,896.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laura Balan Balan bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah purchased 14,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,603 per share, with a total value of £224,420. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

