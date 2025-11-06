Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Releases Earnings Results

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.15%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Performance

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.97. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $7.63.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 51.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 13.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

