Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Tecnoglass Stock Down 6.1%
Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 569,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Tecnoglass Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tecnoglass
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.