Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 569,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.