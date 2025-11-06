Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter. Teads had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%.

Teads Stock Down 45.9%

NASDAQ TEAD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teads has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teads from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teads from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teads in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teads from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teads from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

About Teads

