Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Enovis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.42. 2,484,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enovis has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In other Enovis news, CEO Damien Mcdonald bought 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,973.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,260.41. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $74,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,018.59. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 12,157 shares of company stock worth $374,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,116 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Enovis by 24,405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.