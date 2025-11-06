Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of KFS stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 59,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,551. The firm has a market cap of $422.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 0.23. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsway Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $694,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 457,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,409.07. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,201 shares of company stock worth $17,498 and have sold 239,429 shares worth $3,409,173. 54.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

