Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Sandisk updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Sandisk Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ SNDK traded down $8.81 on Thursday, hitting $207.69. 10,272,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -358.09. Sandisk has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $226.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandisk stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $50.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

