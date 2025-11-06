Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Sandisk updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 3.000-3.40 EPS.
Sandisk Trading Down 4.1%
NASDAQ SNDK traded down $8.81 on Thursday, hitting $207.69. 10,272,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -358.09. Sandisk has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $226.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandisk stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk
Sandisk Company Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sandisk
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.