Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.The firm had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 8.0%

WEST traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 656,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WEST. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 413,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,754.80. This represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the second quarter worth $104,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 10.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

