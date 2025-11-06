Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 17333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBQ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Ambiq Micro Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Ambiq Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.440–0.340 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambiq Micro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBQ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

