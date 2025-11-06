Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), reports. Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Marine Harvest ASA Price Performance

MHGVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Marine Harvest ASA has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

Marine Harvest ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Harvest ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Harvest ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.