Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), reports. Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

MHGVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Marine Harvest ASA has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

