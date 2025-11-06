Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 30.77%.
Arc Resources Trading Up 1.1%
AETUF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 95,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Arc Resources has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.
Arc Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 306.0%. Arc Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Arc Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
