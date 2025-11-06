COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.52. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $6.3180, with a volume of 7,818,954 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 112.9% during the first quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 130,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

