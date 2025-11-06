HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $4.92. HIVE Digital Technologies shares last traded at $5.1560, with a volume of 7,868,982 shares traded.

HIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $7.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 6.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,057 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,793,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 915,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 647,159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 328.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 399,223 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

