Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 724,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 421,184 shares.The stock last traded at $44.7820 and had previously closed at $45.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

