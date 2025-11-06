Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Trading Down 14.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) were down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. Approximately 166,325,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average daily volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,615.
In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laura Balan Balan bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah purchased 14,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,603 per share, with a total value of £224,420. 17.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
