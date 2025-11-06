Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 12,373 shares.The stock last traded at $1.43 and had previously closed at $1.50.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.