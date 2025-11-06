Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $20.40. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 13,648,988 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CEO Harry Sommer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,882.56. This represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Montague bought 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $252,054.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,054. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 49,035 shares of company stock worth $912,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.