Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Carlsmed updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Carlsmed Trading Down 1.7%

Carlsmed stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 35,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,172. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. Carlsmed has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.20.

Get Carlsmed alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlsmed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carlsmed stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Carlsmed in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Carlsmed presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlsmed

Carlsmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery. The aprevo Technology Platform consists of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled software solutions, and interbody implants that we custom design for each patient’s unique pathology and vertebral bone topography, and single-use surgical instruments (the “aprevo Technology Platform”).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.