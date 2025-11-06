NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

NL Industries Price Performance

Shares of NL remained flat at $5.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 22,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,142. The company has a market capitalization of $288.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.35. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NL Industries by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in NL Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NL Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NL Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on NL

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.