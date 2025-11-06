Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Announces Earnings Results

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Galecto Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.82. 20,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,596. The company has a market cap of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

Get Galecto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GLTO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galecto to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galecto has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Galecto

(Get Free Report)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.