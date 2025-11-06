Vivek Garg Sells 314 Shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) CAO Vivek Garg sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $16,729.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $192,287.52. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,906. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -116.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Several analysts have commented on DINO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

